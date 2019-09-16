Report: Doctors to decide Roethlisberger's fate

Doctors will determine Monday whether Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger requires surgery on his right elbow, which would almost certainly end his season just two weeks into the 2019 campaign, ESPN reported. Roethlisberger left Sunday's game in the second quarter, grabbing his right elbow after attempting a pass before halftime.

The Steelers lost 28-26 at home to the Seattle Seahawks and are 0-2 to start the season for only the second time in Roethlisberger's 16-year career. Mason Rudolph entered the game with Roethlisberger hurt and completed 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Rudolph would become the starter if Roethlisberger opts for surgery.

However, the 37-year-old Roethlisberger is hoping to avoid the scalpel and play with the elbow injury, which could be managed with treatment in some cases.

