Browns promote RB McGuire from practice squad

The short-handed Cleveland Browns promoted former New York Jets running back Elijah McGuire from the practice squad ahead of Monday night's game against his former team, NFL Network reported. The Jets' sixth-round pick in 2017, McGuire rushed for 591 yards and four touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 370 yards and two scores in 24 games (five starts) with New York in 2017-18.

Cleveland signed the 25-year-old to the practice squad on Sept. 2. Backup running back Dontrell Hilliard is unavailable for Monday's game due to a concussion, leaving only D'Ernest Johnson behind second-year starter Nick Chubb.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)