International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Browns promote RB McGuire from practice squad

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 16-09-2019 20:29 IST
Browns promote RB McGuire from practice squad

Image Credit: Flickr

The short-handed Cleveland Browns promoted former New York Jets running back Elijah McGuire from the practice squad ahead of Monday night's game against his former team, NFL Network reported. The Jets' sixth-round pick in 2017, McGuire rushed for 591 yards and four touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 370 yards and two scores in 24 games (five starts) with New York in 2017-18.

Cleveland signed the 25-year-old to the practice squad on Sept. 2. Backup running back Dontrell Hilliard is unavailable for Monday's game due to a concussion, leaving only D'Ernest Johnson behind second-year starter Nick Chubb.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019