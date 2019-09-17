Reports: Cowboys WR Gallup (knee) out 2-4 weeks

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup needs arthroscopic surgery to trim his meniscus and will miss 2-4 weeks, according to multiple reports Monday. Gallup suffered the injury to his left knee during Sunday's 31-21 win at Washington after catching six passes for 68 yards. An MRI revealed the extent of the injury.

"No structural damage besides the meniscus tear, so the return should be quick," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted. Gallup, 23, set career highs with seven catches and 158 yards in the season-opening win against the New York Giants.

A 2018 third-round pick, Gallup appeared in all 16 games as a rookie and tallied 33 receptions for 507 yards and two touchdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)