Jets QB Siemian (ankle) out for season

New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian is out for the season with a left ankle injury and likely will need surgery, coach Adam Gase announced Tuesday. Siemian, filling in for ill starter Sam Darnold, was injured in the second quarter of Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns. The New York Daily News reported he had ligament damage but did not break his ankle.

A somber Gase announced last Thursday that Darnold had mononucleosis and declared Siemian the starter. Now, he will turn to second-year player Luke Falk, who had been elevated from the practice squad after Darnold was sidelined. The Tennessee Titans selected Falk in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. Darnold won't play on Sunday against the New England Patriots, and the Jets have a bye the following week. He is expected to miss three to seven weeks, depending on his recovery.

Gase said Tuesday that Darnold was back at the team facility. "He's feeling better. ... The doctors are letting us know how to proceed with him," Gase said, per the Daily News.

Gase told reporters on Tuesday that wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (knee/hamstring) and linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf) is on a week-to-week basis. Linebacker C.J. Mosley is day-to-day with a groin injury. The first-year Jets coach also addressed the status of cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who didn't see action in Monday night's 23-3 loss until late in the fourth quarter. In March 2018, Johnson signed a five-year $72.5 million contract with the Jets, $45 million of it guaranteed.

"We just decided not to play him," Gase said, adding it wasn't for disciplinary measures.

