Jaguars’ Marrone: Disgruntled CB Ramsey will play Thursday

If there was any doubt about Jalen Ramsey's status for Jacksonville's game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone cleared it up Wednesday: The disgruntled cornerback will play. Marrone, who was involved in a shouting match with Ramsey during Sunday's 13-12 loss at Houston, said he tried to clear the air with him on Tuesday but did not offer any more information regarding the cornerback's trade request.

"Jalen and I have always had a good open relationship," Marrone said Wednesday, via NFL Network. "We sat down yesterday and talked about what went on with him and I ... that's behind us right now." Regarding the trade issue, Marrone said, "I stay out of that. I stay out of contracts, stay out of that stuff, and my focus is on the guys that are playing and he's playing and he's on the team. I don't get involved in that."

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Tuesday that the Jaguars already have received interest in Ramsey, the No. 5 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. She tweeted the Jaguars so far had an offer of a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick from an NFC team, as well as a 2020 first-round pick and a player from an AFC team. Meeting reporters Tuesday, Ramsey, 24, declined to acknowledge his trade request directly or discuss the reasons behind it, citing a desire to avoid being a distraction to his teammates.

"I'm gonna let God do his work, let my agent do his work and everybody gonna work it out," he said. But his agent confirmed Monday that Ramsey has requested a trade.

Ramsey has started all 50 games since joining the Jaguars. He has nine career interceptions and 202 tackles (178 solo) in his career. He earns a base salary this season of $3.6 million, which jumps to $13.7 million next year.

Also on Wednesday, the Jaguars announced that left tackle Cam Robinson will be back in the lineup Thursday after he missed the first two games of the season with a knee injury.

