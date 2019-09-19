Rays rally in 9th, top Dodgers in 11th inning

Tommy Pham had five hits, and Austin Meadows hit a go-ahead home run in the 11th inning as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays rallied for an 8-7 victory Wednesday over the Los Angeles Dodgers. In danger of slipping below the Cleveland Indians in the race for the second American League wild-card spot, the Rays (90-63) rallied for two runs in the ninth inning against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and then took the lead on Meadows' 32nd home run, a drive to right field against rookie Josh Sborz (0-1).

The Rays' rally also prevented the New York Yankees from clinching the AL East title, at least for another day. Ji-Man Choi had an RBI single off Jansen with one out in the ninth, and Travis d'Arnaud added a sacrifice fly to bring home pinch runner Johnny Davis and tie the game 6-6. Choi added an insurance run in the 11th on a sacrifice fly.

At 98-55, the National League West champion Dodgers are one game behind the Yankees and two behind the Houston Astros in the chase for the best record in baseball. Cody Bellinger hit a home run in the eighth inning, his 45th, to give the Dodgers a 6-4 lead. It ended his 12-game streak without a homer, which matched a season high.

The Dodgers took a page out of the Rays' playbook by using an opener for the second consecutive game. Former Rays right-hander Casey Sadler recorded the first two outs of the game but allowed a run while serving as the first of nine Dodgers pitchers. Rays rookie starter Brendan McKay gave up three runs over four innings. Colin Poche (5-5) pitched a scoreless 10th inning to earn the victory. Peter Fairbanks gave up an RBI single to Edwin Rios in the 11th inning but still earned his second save.

The Dodgers tied the game 4-4 in the sixth on an RBI single from Joc Pederson. They moved ahead 5-4 later in the inning when Chris Taylor scored on a passed ball. Pham, Choi and d'Arnaud each drove in two runs for Tampa Bay. Max Muncy knocked in two runs for Los Angeles.

--Field Level Media

