19-09-2019
USA retains No. 1 FIBA world ranking

USA Basketball remains No. 1 in the FIBA world men's rankings despite a shocking seventh-place finish at this month's World Cup in China. World Cup gold medalist Spain remained at No. 2, with Australia jumping eight spots to No. 3, World Cup silver medalist Argentina climbing one spot to No. 4 and bronze medalist France dropping two spots to No. 5.

The U.S. team has held the top spot since winning the 2010 world championship. The FIBA rankings incorporate results from the past eight years, a stretch that includes two Olympic gold medals (2012, 2016) and a World Cup title (2014) for the Americans.

Rounding out the FIBA top 10 are Serbia, Greece, Lithuania, Russia and the Czech Republic.

