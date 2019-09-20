Eagles likely short at receiver until Week 5

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be without wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, with reports indicating that neither will be back until Week 5 against the New York Jets. The Eagles were missing seven key players at practice Thursday, including tight end Dallas Goedert, who hurt his calf in Week 1 and did not play Monday at Atlanta. He is also considered unlikely for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Jackson has been dealing with a lower abdomen injury, with concerns that he could have a sports hernia. His timetable remains up in the air, according to NFL Network. ESPN reported earlier this week that Jackson turned down the option of having surgery in hopes of returning sooner. Jeffery has been dealing with a calf injury. NFL Network reported that a return for Jackson and Jeffery in Week 5 is a best-case scenario.

Jackson had eight receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 but was held catchless before getting hurt Monday. Jeffery had five catches for 49 yards and a TD in the opener before also going catchless Monday. Goedert, who plays a big role in the Eagles' running game as a blocker, has two catches for 16 yards. To combat the recent injuries, head coach Doug Pederson canceled practice Wednesday and instead had a walk-through. The Eagles were back on the practice field Thursday.

