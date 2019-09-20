Steelers OC calls out WR Moncrief

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner didn't mince words Thursday when asked about the struggles of wide receiver Donte Moncrief. "I just know that I had a coach a long time ago say that you've got to put the word receive into receiver," Fichtner told reporters. "That's your job No. 1. Receive the football. Catch it."

Moncrief, who joined the Steelers as a free agent on a two-year deal in March, has had major issues hanging onto the ball through two weeks. In Week 1, he caught three of 11 targets for 7 yards, with four incompletions that hit both of his hands, although most involved a New England Patriots player contesting the attempted catch. Last week, Moncrief was targeted just once, watching the pass go off his hands and deflect for an interception by Seattle Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald.

Moncrief, 26, told reporters he's been putting too much pressure on himself and overthinking things. He said a minor finger injury is not to blame. "When you go out there and try to be perfect, it just puts more pressure on yourself," Moncrief said. "Put a lot on you mentally. Like you said, when you're mentally not out there, just not out there having fun, it's hard."

In six NFL seasons, Moncrief has 203 catches for 2,550 yards and 21 touchdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)