UPDATE 1-Rugby-England go with Itoje-Lawes at lock for Tonga

Coach Eddie Jones selected Courtney Lawes to play alongside Maro Itoje in the second row on Friday when he named a strong side to face Tonga in Sunday's Rugby World Cup Pool C opener.

Perhaps with an eye on England's four-day turnaround before their second match against the United States, Jones has benched Itoje's regular partner George Kruis for the match at the Sapporo Dome. In a full-strength backline, Elliot Daly got the nod at fullback with Anthony Watson named on the right-wing and Jonny May rounding out the back three.

Powerhouse number eight Billy Vunipola was included in a mobile back row with flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, while George Ford starts at flyhalf with skipper Owen Farrell the second playmaker at inside centre. England: 15-Elliot Daly, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Owen Farrell (captain), 11-Jonny May, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs, 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Sam Underhill, 6-Tom Curry, 5-Maro Itoje, 4-Courtney Lawes, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Jamie George, 1-Joe Marler

Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Ellis Genge, 18-Dan Cole, 19-George Kruis, 20-Lewis Ludlam, 21-Willi Heinz, 22-Henry Slade, 23-Jonathan Joseph.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)