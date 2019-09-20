ASICS announces tie-up with Rohan Bopanna & his tennis academy

Athletic footwear and accessories manufacturer, ASICS, on Friday announced its tie-up with Arjuna awardee Rohan Bopanna and his Tennis Academy here. ASICS said it will support Bopanna in his pursuit for a medal at the Olympics and also tie up with Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy to nurture young aspirants to impart training at the state-of-the-art facility with certified coaches.

"Starting October, this initiative will also see an ASICS Tennis hour every Sunday at 9 am at Rohan's Academy in Yelahanka wherein the RBT coaches will impart a master class on Tennis. The registrations for the same will happen at all ASICS stores," a company official said. Bopanna said he was very much excited to be associated with the brands such as ASICS.

"I have been using their gloves and shoes for the past few months. I am really looking forward to this association and performing to my best potential", Bopanna said. The Managing Director of ASICS India, Rajat Khurana said this tie-up is a step in the direction of supporting more athletes in their pursuit for Olympic glory.

"We already have tennis ace Novak Djokovic as our global brand ambassador and with Rohan joining us, we have added yet another star to our illustrious bandwagon of athletes that will be waving the brand flag at Tokyo-2020", Khurana said. PTI GMS RS VS VS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)