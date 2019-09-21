Braves clinch NL East with win over Giants

Mike Foltynewicz pitched eight shutout innings to help the Atlanta Braves to a 6-0 win over the visiting San Francisco Giants, which clinched the organization's second straight National League East title. The Braves notched their 19th division championship, tying them with the New York Yankees for the most in the majors since the divisional era started in 1969. The Yankees won their 19th title on Thursday. The victory also ensures the Braves of home-field advantage for the NL Division Series.

Foltynewicz (8-5) allowed three hits and one walk in perhaps his best effort of the season. He struck out seven. Foltynewicz won his seventh straight decision, and the Braves have won the last 12 games that he has started. Over his last four starts, Foltynewicz is 4-0 with a 0.69 ERA (two earned runs in 26 innings).

Josh Tomlin pitched a scoreless ninth inning to nail down the game in a non-save situation. He retired Alex Dickerson on a fly to center field for the final out. The Atlanta offense was led by Ronald Acuna Jr. The center fielder was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, two walks, three runs, and two RBIs to pace the Atlanta offense. Acuna has scored 126 runs, moving him within five of the modern-era franchise record of 131 set by Dale Murphy in 1983.

San Francisco rookie Tyler Beede (5-10) took the loss, pitching six innings and allowing six runs on seven hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. Beede had won consecutive 1-0 decisions but had no luck in his first career appearance against the Braves. The Braves scored a run in the first on Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly, giving him 120 RBIs.

Atlanta made it 2-0 in the third when Acuna doubled and scored on a single by Ozzie Albies, who finished 2-for-4. The Braves padded the lead with a pair of two-run homers against Beede. Acuna cleared the fence in right-center field in the fifth inning and Brian McCann hit his 12th homer in the sixth.

