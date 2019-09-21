Sports News Summary: New England Patriots release Antonio Brown, who faces rape allegation

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. New England Patriots release Antonio Brown, who faces rape allegation

NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has been accused of rape by his former personal trainer, was released on Friday by the New England Patriots, the team said less than two weeks after signing the prolific pass-catcher to a contract. Brown, 31, has denied the sexual assault allegations lodged against him in a civil lawsuit last week. MLB roundup: Yankees notch 100th win to clinch AL East

Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven effective innings, and four Yankees hit home runs as New York clinched the American League East title with a 9-1 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. The Yankees (100-54) won their first division title since 2012, reaching 100 victories in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2002-04. Aaron Boone became the first manager in major league history to win 100 games in each of his first two seasons. ATP roundup: Federer, Team Europe grab Laver Cup lead

With the help of Roger Federer in doubles action, Team Europe took a 3-1 lead Friday over Team World after the first day of the Laver Cup in Geneva, Switzerland. Federer, the Swiss star, teamed with Germany's Alexander Zverev to beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov and the United States' Jack Sock 6-3, 7-5. NFL notebook: Patriots release WR Brown

The Antonio Brown era in New England is over. The Patriots announced they are cutting the controversial wide receiver Friday afternoon, just five days after Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and scored a touchdown in his debut with the team. Report: Accuser tells NFL that WR Brown sent 'threatening' texts

The female artist who leveled claims earlier this week that New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown made unwanted sexual advances before firing her contacted the NFL Thursday saying that Brown sent her "intimidating and threatening" texts, Sports Illustrated reported. Already facing a civil lawsuit brought by his former trainer Britney Taylor over sexual assault allegations, Brown was accused by the artist's attorney of sending text messages to the artist that were "intimidating and threatening to our client, in violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy." Europe lead Team World 3-1 after first day in Laver Cup

Team Europe took a 3-1 lead over Team World on the first day of the Laver Cup after winning two of three singles matches and the doubles contest in front of a sellout crowd in Geneva on Friday. Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas won their respective singles matches before Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev teamed up in the doubles, saving a whopping 15 of 16 break points to beat Jack Sock and Denis Shapovalov 6-3 7-5. NBA board votes for stiffer tampering measures

Seeking to enforce compliance with tampering and salary-cap circumvention, the NBA board of governors on Friday unanimously passed a number of stiffer measures. With the league seeking a "culture of compliance," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the new rule changes could involve, "Suspending executives ... taking away draft picks ... voiding contracts. ... All those provisions are on the table. The ultimate goal is compliance." Jets limp into Foxborough to face roaring Patriots

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots dominated the Miami Dolphins last week, and now the defending champions get another chance to beat a struggling divisional opponent. Brady and the Patriots host the winless New York Jets on Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass., seeking their seventh straight win in the series. Women's tour punctuates year of change in pro hockey

A coalition of top women's hockey talent is hosting its first public competition in Toronto on Saturday, months after pledging not to join any professional North American league until an economically viable option emerged. Citing unsustainable salaries and poor resources, over 200 players formed the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) in May, aiming to reshape the trajectory of the sport. MLB notebook: Back injury ends Marte's season

Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star outfielder/infielder Ketel Marte has a stress reaction in his lower back and will miss the remainder of the season, general manager Mike Hazen told reporters on Friday. According to the Arizona Republic, Marte will not need surgery and is expected to be ready for spring training with an offseason of rest and rehab. The team's official Twitter feed retweeted a report from MLB.com confirming the news.

