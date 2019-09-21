Packers starting G Taylor (biceps) lands on IR

The Green Bay Packers put starting left guard Lane Taylor on injured reserve with a biceps injury on Saturday. The 29-year-old suffered the injury in practice on Thursday. He will be eligible to be activated in eight weeks.

The Packers signed Taylor, from Oklahoma State, as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He started 45 of 48 games over the past three seasons. In his place, rookie Elgton Jenkins is scheduled to start. From Mississippi State, he was the No. 44 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Packers signed Adam Pankey off the Tennessee Titans practice squad to take Taylor's spot on the roster. The Packers initially signed Pankey as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He was released following training camp this summer.

