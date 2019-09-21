Browns place LB Kirksey (chest) on IR

The Cleveland Browns put linebacker and team captain Christian Kirksey on the injured reserve list on Saturday with a chest injury. The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that he is believed to have torn a pectoral muscle on Monday night in the Browns' 23-3 win against the New York Jets. He'd be eligible to return on Nov. 24 against the Miami Dolphins but could be out for the season.

Rookie Mack Wilson, a fifth-round draft pick from Alabama, is expected to replace Kirksey on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Kirksey, 27, is in his sixth season with the Browns. A hamstring injury limited him to seven games in 2018.

Undrafted rookie linebacker Willie Harvey was elevated from the practice squad to take Kirksey's spot.

