Soccer-Barcelona women rout champions Atletico 6-1

Barcelona continued their rampant start to the Women's Primera Division season by thrashing champions Atletico Madrid 6-1 on Saturday. The Catalans had begun the campaign with a 9-1 thrashing of CD Tacon, the club absorbed by Real Madrid, but they got off to a bad start in their second home game of the season when Amanda Sampedro put Atletico in front in the second minute.

Barca hit back quickly with a penalty from former Atletico player Jenni Hermoso and moved into a 4-1 lead at halftime with goals from Mariona Caldentey and Asisat Oshoala plus an own goal from Laia Aleixandri. Nigeria international Oshoala struck again soon after the interval then Atletico was left further embarrassed by a second own goal, by Silvia Meseguer, which completed the route. Barca is top with seven points from three games, while Atletico has six.

