UPDATE 1-Tennis-Zverev completes Laver Cup win for Europe

Reuters Geneva
Updated: 23-09-2019 00:22 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Alexander Zverev snatched the Laver Cup for Team Europe as he beat Canada's Milos Raonic in the final rubber of a thrilling three days of action in Geneva on Sunday. With Rafa Nadal forced out with a hand injury at the start of the day and Roger Federer suffering a doubles defeat, it looked as though John McEnroe's Team World would take the title.

But after Federer beat John Isner, Germany's Zverev kept his cool in an electrifying atmosphere to beat Raonic 6-4 3-6 10-4. It gave Europe a 13-11 overall win and sparked wild celebrations with captain Bjorn Borg, Federer and Nadal racing on to the charcoal-coloured court to swamp Zverev.

Borg's Europe have now won the title in each of the three years the team event has been staged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Switzerland
