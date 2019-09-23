Cubs 3B Bryant exits with ankle injury

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant suffered a sprained right ankle in the third inning of Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals and departed the contest. The Cubs said X-rays didn't show a fracture.

Bryant was injured as he lunged awkwardly to reach first base while unsuccessfully trying to beat out a double-play grounder. He stumbled and fell to the ground. Bryant had help as he walked gingerly off the field. He was replaced by Ian Happ for the fourth inning.

Bryant is batting .282 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs.

