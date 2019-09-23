International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Cubs 3B Bryant exits with ankle injury

Reuters Chicago
Updated: 23-09-2019 02:23 IST
Cubs 3B Bryant exits with ankle injury

Image Credit: Flickr

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant suffered a sprained right ankle in the third inning of Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals and departed the contest. The Cubs said X-rays didn't show a fracture.

Bryant was injured as he lunged awkwardly to reach first base while unsuccessfully trying to beat out a double-play grounder. He stumbled and fell to the ground. Bryant had help as he walked gingerly off the field. He was replaced by Ian Happ for the fourth inning.

Bryant is batting .282 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019