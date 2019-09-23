Aditi best Indian at Ladies French Open golf

India's Aditi Ashok was the best Indian at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France as she shot even par 71 in the final round to finish Tied-26th here. While Aditi ended with a total of 289, Diksha Dagar (72) was Tied-43rd and Tvesa Malik (74) was Tied-63rd.

American Nelly Korda shot a four-under 67 to win her first Ladies European Tour title. Korda has won two titles on the LPGA Tour and one on the Symetra Tour.

Heading into the final round with a one-shot lead, Korda carded six birdies and two bogeys on a blustery final day for a total of 15-under-par to win by eight at Golf du Medoc near Bordeaux. Céline Boutier finished second while her European Solheim Cup teammate and last year's winner Caroline Hedwall was tied for third with Joanna Klatten.

European Solheim Cup player Azahara Muñoz, a two-time winner of the event, tied for fifth place with Laura Fuenfstueck, Julia Engstrom, Olivia Cowan and Manon De Roey, while Jessica Karlsson and Charlotte Thompson tied for tenth. With a tie for 12th place, Esther Henseleit moved to the top of the Order of Merit and now faces the prospect of becoming only the third player in history, following Dame Laura Davies and Carlota Ciganda, to win both the LET Order of Merit and the leading rookie award, in the same year.

