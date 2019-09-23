WFI launches Zee Kushti Dangal

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Monday launched an eight-team league called the Zee Kushti Dangal that will start from November 3. The inaugural edition of the league will feature eight teams -- each featuring seven wrestlers, including a female grappler. A total of 86 wrestlers across seven weight categories will form the 11-member squads and contest in 151 bouts to decide the champions.

The league Zee Kushti Dangal, to be held in Varanasi and Jaipur, will feature players from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. "We are extremely happy to associate with ZEEL. We firmly believe the association will take the sport to newer spaces and audience. We are hopeful that the platform will help identifying newer talent in the world of Kushti," WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said.

Also present at the launch event were World Championship bronze medallist and two-time Olympic medallist Vinesh Phogat amd Sushil Kumar respectively. Member of Parliament and actor Ravi Kishan was named the brand ambassador of the league.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)