Reports: Ex-NBA player Emmett killed in Dallas

Former NBA guard Andre Emmett was killed early Monday morning in Dallas, per the Dallas Police Department. He was 37. According to Dallas police, Emmett was approached by two unknown suspects at approximately 2:30 a.m. as he sat in his vehicle in front of his residence.

"The suspects displayed a handgun and an altercation ensued, during which the victim was shot as he ran away from the suspects," Dallas police said in a statement. Per the Dallas police, Emmett was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told police they saw two suspects flee the scene in a white Chrysler 300. Emmett played two seasons in the NBA as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies and then-New Jersey Nets after being selected with a second-round pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. He also played for several NBA developmental league teams and had stops in China, Lebanon, Mexico and Puerto Rico before recently competing in the BIG3.

"The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett," the league posted to its Twitter account. "Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around. Off the court, Dre was passionate about helping young people through his Dreams Really Exist foundation. We are simply heartbroken by this devastating loss. Our thoughts are with Andre's family and friends during this difficult time." Texas Tech also took to Twitter to offer its sympathies toward the family of Emmett, who scored 2,256 career points during his time at the school (2000-04). Emmett was inducted into Texas Tech's Hall of Fame in 2018.

"Thank you for the competitor you were on the court and the incredible person you were off of it," the Texas Tech basketball Twitter post read. "Thank you for the many amazing memories you helped create. Thank you for inspiring the entire Texas Tech family. Rest In Peace, Dre."

