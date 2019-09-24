International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Indian juniors win four medals at Asian Shotgun Championship

PTI Almaty
Updated: 24-09-2019 19:52 IST
Indian juniors win four medals at Asian Shotgun Championship

The Indian shotgun squad picked up four medals including two individual bronze by Abhay Singh and Parinaaz Dhaliwal in the junior men's and women's skeet competition of the IX Asian Shotgun Championship here. India also clinched two silver medals in the men's and women's team events.

Abhay won the bronze medal in the men's skeet competition on Tuesday after reaching the final with a qualification round of 114. On Monday, Parinaaz shot 39 in the final to finish behind the Chinese gold and silver winners Yashu Sun and Yikai Li respectively in the women's skeet event. Asees Chhina finished fourth to miss out on a medal.

The bronze winning men's team comprised of Ayush Rudraraju and Gurnihal Singh Garcha besides Abhay while the women's trio included Darshna Rathore in addition to Parinaaz and Asees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Abhay Singh Indian trio Chinese
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019