Report: Chargers RB Gordon considers ending holdout

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is about ready to start the 2019 season after sitting out in a contract-related holdout. ESPN reported Wednesday that Gordon is expected to report "soon," but no set timeframe was provided. Gordon is scheduled to make $5.605 million in the final season of his rookie deal.

Per NFL rules, Gordon is required to report no later than Nov. 29 to play in 2019 and accrue credit for this season toward becoming a free agent in the offseason. He still could be given the franchise tag in March. Gordon began his holdout during training camp, and his camp wants a contract that will put him in line with Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams and Le'Veon Bell of the New York Jets, who make between $13 million and $14 million per season.

The Chargers have not budged, with general manager Tom Telesco saying in August the team worked to find a solution but had not been able to come up with one. At that point, Gordon and his representatives were granted permission to seek a trade, but no deal surfaced. According to multiple reports, the Chargers are asking for first- and fifth-round picks in return for Gordon. Quarterback Philip Rivers said last month the Chargers were confident in the group of running backs available with Gordon out. Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson have combined for 302 rushing yards in three games.

A first-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2015, Gordon has rushed for 3,628 yards on 897 carries (4.0-yard average) with 28 touchdowns in four seasons. He also has 182 catches for 1,577 yards and 10 TDs. Gordon's best season was 2017 when he played all 16 games and rushed for a career-high 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 476 yards and four TDs.

