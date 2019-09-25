Jaguars CB Ramsey sitting out with back injury

International Development News
Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 25-09-2019 21:29 IST
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not practice Wednesday due to a back injury. Ramsey is also dealing with a hamstring strain, NFL Network reported, believed to be suffered last Thursday in Jacksonville's victory over the Tennessee Titans.

On Sunday, Ramsey called the Jaguars to inform the team he was sick and wouldn't practice Monday. The team said he was at the facility to see Jaguars doctors and returned home. Ramsey formally requested a trade after Week 2, the culmination of a sideline confrontation between head coach Doug Marrone and the All-Pro cornerback.

Owner Shad Khan said last week he prefers to address Ramsey's contract, not send him out of town via trade.

COUNTRY : United States
