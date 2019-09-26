Royals SS Mondesi to miss 6 months with shoulder injury

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi will undergo surgery on his left shoulder and may not be ready for Opening Day in 2020. The 24-year-old Mondesi is expected to be sidelined for about six months, team trainer Nick Kenney told reporters on Wednesday.

Mondesi injured the shoulder for the second time this season during Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Twins. He also injured the shoulder in July and missed 41 games before returning on Sept. 1. Mondesi is tied for the major league lead in triples with 10 and ranks second in the majors with 43 steals despite playing in just 102 games. He batted .263 with nine homers, 20 doubles and 62 RBIs.

Mondesi is the first Kansas City player to have at least 40 steals and 10 triples in the same season since Carlos Beltran in 2003.

