Cardinals RHP Wacha leaves with shoulder tightness

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha left his Wednesday start against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Phoenix and was diagnosed with right shoulder strain. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wacha will undergo an MRI exam Thursday in St. Louis. The Cardinals were headed home after dropping the past two games to the Diamondbacks, 3-2 in 19 innings late Tuesday and then 9-7 Wednesday afternoon.

Wacha had two early strikeouts, but he appeared to be laboring. He allowed two runs on four hits and a pair of walks while recording just five outs, three by strikeout. According to the Post-Dispatch, Wacha didn't feel right while warming up but didn't tell the team, hoping to save the bullpen after St. Louis used 10 pitchers in the marathon game the prior night.

Although he has been used sparingly of late, Wacha has been a key contributor to the Cardinals' push for a National League Central title. St. Louis (90-69) led the division by 1 1/2 games over the Brewers, who won at Cincinnati on Wednesday night to cling a playoff berth. Wacha has not gone more than five innings in four September starts, but he had a 1.80 ERA this month before Wednesday. Since getting roughed up by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 5 in his return to the rotation, the veteran has a 2.89 ERA over nine starts, including Wednesday.

The Cardinals have moved Wacha to the bullpen twice this season because of struggles. Overall, he is 6-7 with a 4.76 ERA in 29 appearances (24 starts), the second-highest in his career in a season behind the 5.09 mark he posted in 2016.

