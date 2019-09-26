Cricket-Australia searches for new selector as Chappell to retire

Former captain Greg Chappell will retire from his roles of Cricket Australia's national talent manager and selector at the end of the month, the country's cricket board said on Thursday. Chappell, who played 87 tests and 74 one-day internationals, was Cricket Australia's national talent manager for the past nine years and also served as a selector in recent times.

Former wicketkeeper Graham Manou, who played alone test and four one-day internationals for Australia, will add Chappell's responsibilities to an expanded role of national talent and pathway manager. Cricket Australia said a new national selector will be named at a later date to replace the 71-year-old Chappell.

"Greg has had a profound and positive impact on cricket for generations," Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said in a statement. "Greg was one of the finest players in the history of international cricket. "Additionally, as a captain, coach, selector, and mentor, Greg has been a true pioneer and innovator.

"His passion and commitment to the game are clear to anyone who has interacted with him and Australian cricket is all the stronger for his involvement. We wish him the very best in retirement and thank him for his exemplary service."

