DraftKings named official NFL daily fantasy partner

The NFL on Thursday named DraftKings the league's first official daily fantasy sports partner. The multiyear deal allows the Boston-based company to use NFL logos, statistics, highlights and other content on its platforms.

"This is a defining moment in the industry, and we are thrilled to become the first daily fantasy sports partner to enter into a formal relationship with the NFL," DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said in a statement. About 19 percent of Americans will participate in fantasy sports this year, according to the Fantasy Sports Gaming Association.

In daily fantasy, fans wager on the performance of individual players and not on the outcome of the game. It is therefore regulated differently than more traditional sports betting. "Daily fantasy football has been a tremendous vehicle for fans of all types to deepen their engagement with the NFL," Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer and executive vice president of NFL partnerships, said in a release.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft are both investors in DraftKings.

