Chargers RB Gordon ends holdout

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon ended his 64-day contract holdout and reported to the team facility on Thursday. Head coach Anthony Lynn was scheduled to talk to reporters in the afternoon about Gordon, who will undergo a physical exam before participating in practice.

Gordon is not expected to play Sunday when the Chargers (1-2) travel to face the Miami Dolphins (0-3). The team will reportedly seek a two-game roster exemption to allow him to get into playing shape. "I don't think you just walk in camp and just play right away without going through any practice," Lynn told reporters Wednesday. "You can run and do all the drills you want, but it's hard to simulate real football."

Gordon, 26, is expected to be playing his final season with the Chargers, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported. The 2015 first-round pick and two-time Pro Bowl selection desires a contract extension that will place him in the top tier among NFL running backs.

Gordon gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage and scored 38 touchdowns during his first four seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)