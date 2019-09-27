International Development News
G League announces rule change for free throws

Reuters New York
Updated: 27-09-2019 01:09 IST
Free throws will be less frequent and will potentially carry more weight this season in the NBA G League. The league announced an experimental rule change for the 2019-20 season on Thursday.

Players will attempt only one free throw that will be worth one, two or three points depending on the number of foul shots that would have been awarded under standard NBA rules. The rule will not apply to the last two minutes of the fourth quarter or the entirety of any overtime period.

The G League, the NBA's official minor league, features a record 28 teams this season. Action tips off on Nov. 8.

