Redskins expect injured QB Keenum to start Sunday

Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum is expected to start Sunday's game against the New York Giants after he was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Keenum, who was wearing a protective boot on his sprained right foot and missed a walk-through Wednesday, went through individual drills without any signs of difficulty on Thursday.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden expects Keenum to start Sunday, saying, "That's the plan right now. Unless he has a setback." Keenum said on Thursday that his foot was feeling better.

"A short week. Was pretty sore after [Monday's] game," he said. "Wanted it to calm down, get the swelling out. Stabilize it. Just walking around, they put me in [the boot] for the day." While Keenum took most of the reps with the first-team offense, rookie Dwayne Haskins ran a few plays with the offensive starters.

Also a full participant on Thursday was quarterback Colt McCoy, who had been out while recovering from three surgeries after sustaining a broken leg in December against the Philadelphia Eagles. According to Gruden, though, McCoy won't be activated for Sunday's game unless Keenum has a setback.

Keenum underwent X-rays on his foot following his team's 31-15 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday. After not fumbling the ball or throwing an interception in the Redskins' first two games, Keenum was intercepted three times and fumbled three more times, losing two, against the Bears. Keenum has completed 86 of 124 passes for 933 yards, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions, in three games this season for the 0-3 Redskins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)