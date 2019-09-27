Kyle Abbott signs three-year deal with Hampshire Cricket

South African pacer Kyle Abbott has signed a three-year deal with English county Hampshire Cricket. The player's deal will expire by the end of 2022. The seamer had a record-breaking campaign in 2019 as he claimed more than 110 wickets in both red and white-ball cricket.

Abbott had rejoined Hampshire ahead of the 2017 season after featuring in the side as an overseas player in 2014. He has claimed 293 wickets for the team at an average of 21.43 across all formats. In the longest format of the game, he has taken 183 first-class wickets at an average of 18.78 and also took 50 wickets in each of the last three County Championship campaigns.

Abbott claimed a career-best 9-40 in the first-innings against Somerset this year and it helped take his competition tally to 72 in 2019. The 32-year-old has also been a constant feature of Hampshire's white-ball attack across the last three seasons.

He managed to take 17 wickets in the 2017 edition of the T20 Blast. Abbott suffered an ankle injury and it prevented him from playing a part in Hampshire's 2018 Royal London One-Day Cup triumph. (ANI)

