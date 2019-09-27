Nets sign F Thomas

The Brooklyn Nets announced Friday they have signed former New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-8 Thomas, 31, joins Brooklyn after four and a half seasons with the Knicks. In 46 games last season, he averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17 minutes per contest. He also spent time with Oklahoma City (2014-15) and New Orleans (2011-14). In 392 games overall, Thomas has averaged 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game.

Thomas, a Brooklyn native, spent four years at Duke, where he helped the Blue Devils win the 2010 NCAA Championship.

