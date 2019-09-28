Laine, Jets agree to two-year, $13.5M contract

Restricted free agent Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million contract, the team confirmed on Friday. Laine is set to earn $6 million this season and $7.5 million in 2020-21, according to a breakdown in a social media post by Winnipeg.

According to a report by TSN Hockey's Pierre LeBrun, the Jets offered two years for $12 million and Laine's side asked for $14 million before the compromise was reached. His contract is in line with others signed by restricted free agents Matthew Tkachuk ($7 million annual average value with Calgary) and Brayden Point ($6.75 million AAV, Tampa Bay).

The Jets selected Laine with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. In his three seasons in Winnipeg, the right winger has played in 237 regular-season games, posting 110 goals and 74 assists. The 2018-19 season was his worst statistically, scoring 50 points (30 goals, 20 assists) in 82 games. The previous year, the Finn recorded 70 points on 44 goals and 26 assists.

In 23 games postseason games over the past two seasons, Laine added eight goals and eight assists.

