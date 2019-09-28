Chargers RB Jackson out; Gordon could debut Sunday

Justin Jackson was ruled out for the Los Angeles Chargers, which means Melvin Gordon could be asked to play a limited role at Miami on Sunday with only two practices under his belt since June. Gordon ended his protracted holdout and reported to the Chargers this week, but the idea was to get the Pro Bowl running back ready for Week 5.

Jackson was ruled out Friday for Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a calf strain. Gordon has a two-week roster exception and activating him before that ends would require a roster move from the Chargers.

Head coach Anthony Lynn said Gordon would be back as the starter when he's ready, but this won't be the week. Austin Ekeler is the starter this week at Miami. "He was our starter for a reason," Lynn said. "I like the way Austin and JJ have been working. They've done an excellent job and proved they can play in this league. They will still have a major role in this offense, but as soon as Melvin's ready, he'll go back to being our No. 1 guy."

