Rugby-Scotland team to face Samoa in World Cup

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Saturday named the following team to face Samoa in their Rugby World Cup Pool A match at the Kobe Misaki Stadium on Monday.

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Sean Maitland, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 8-Blade Thomson, 7-Jamie Ritchie, 6-Magnus Bradbury, 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Willem Nel, 2-Stuart McInally (captain), 1-Allan Dell

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Zander Fagerson, 19-Scott Cummings, 20-Ryan Wilson, 21-George Horne, 22-Adam Hastings, 23-Duncan Taylor (Reporting By Nick Said; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

