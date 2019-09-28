Yashpal, Abdulla shine in rain-abandoned Sikkim-Manipur match

Yashpal Singh and Iqbal Abdulla shared seven wickets between them as Sikkim bundled out Manipur for 120 in their abandoned Plate Group match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy One-Day cricket tournament here on Saturday. Rain played spoilsport in all the three Plate group matches scheduled here but there was some action in store at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium where Yashpal claimed 4/22, including two wickets of last two balls as Manipur innings lasted for 30.4 overs after they elected to bat.

The former Mumbai left-arm spinner, Abdulla was most impressive with his astonishing figures of 7-4-4-3. Chasing 121, Sikkim got off to a disastrous start as they lost two wickets without scoring any run in the first over but the weather God came to their rescue as no game was possible after the first over with both teams settling for two points apiece.

Brief Scores: At Abhimanyu Cricket Academy: Uttarakhand 172 in 46.4 overs (D K Sharma 76; Sagar Trivedi 6/50) vs Puducherry. Match abandoned. Points: Uttarakhand 2, Puducherry 2.

At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: Manipur: 120 in 30.4 overs (Yashpal Singh 4/22, Iqbal Abdulla 3/4). Sikkim 0/2; 1 over. Match abandoned. Points: Manipur 2, Sikkim 2. At Tanush Cricket Academy: Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh. Match abandoned. Points: Meghalaya 2, Arunachal Pradesh 2.

