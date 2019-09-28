Indian mixed 4x400m relay team reaches World C'ships final, books Olympics berth

The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team qualifies for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after reaching the finals in the World Championships here on Saturday. The quartet of Muhammed Anas, V K Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Tom Nirmal Noah clocked 3 minutes 16.14 seconds to finish third and in heat number 2 and book a berth in next year's Olympics.

The top 3 in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final of the World Championships to be held on Sunday. The finalists (top 8) in relay races in the World Championships are automatic qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics.

