Reports: Heat coach Spoelstra agrees to 4-year extension

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra agreed to a long-term contract extension with the franchise, ESPN reported Saturday, citing league sources. Also citing an NBA source, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that the extension is for four years, while will take Spoelstra, who was set to enter the final year on his present deal, through the 2023-24 season.

Spoelstra, who has led the Heat to four berths in the NBA Finals -- including championships in 2012 and 2013 -- is beginning his 12th season as Miami head coach. Training camp starts Tuesday at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Fla. Spoelstra, who is scheduled to have a media session on Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena at the team's media day, is the NBA's second-longest-tenured active coach with one team, with Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs leading the way.

A member of the organization during his entire professional career, Spoelstra has compiled a 523-363 regular-season record (.590 winning percentage) and 71-47 mark (.602) in the playoffs. --Field Level Media

