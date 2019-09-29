Verlander gets 3,000th career K, 300th in 2019

Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander became the 18th pitcher in major league history to reach the 3,000-strikeout plateau Saturday night, doing so in his final start of the regular season against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif. Verlander, who fanned 12 batters in the game to push his career total to 3,006, struck out Kole Calhoun in the fourth inning to hit the milestone. He also fanned Calhoun in the sixth for his career-high 300th strikeout of the season.

The 36-year-old Verlander's 3,000th strikeout resulted in a wild pitch, allowing Calhoun to reach base with one out in the fourth inning. Andrelton Simmons followed by depositing a first-pitch fastball over the wall in center field to give Los Angeles a 3-0 lead. After Calhoun reached base, the crowd at Angel Stadium gave Verlander an ovation, to which he gave the crowd a tip of his cap.

Verlander joined Gerrit Cole (316) as the only set of teammates to fan at least 300 batters in a season since Randy Johnson (334) and Curt Schilling (316) accomplished the feat for the 2002 Arizona Diamondbacks.

