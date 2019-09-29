Cycling-Men's road race re-routed due to heavy rain

The elite men's road race at the Cycling Road World Championships in Yorkshire has been shortened and re-routed due to heavy rain across the northern section, organizers said on Sunday. The riders will be diverted at Bishopdale Beck just outside Aysgarth and rejoin the original route at Leyburn, the organizers said in a decision that was made after consultation with cycling governing body UCI.

The race will no longer pass through Bainbridge, Hawes, Buttertubs, Muker, Gunnerside, Reeth, and Grinton Moor and will consist of two additional laps of the Harrogate circuit. "We know this will be hugely disappointing to the communities in these locations who have been planning events and celebrations to coincide with the race today. We are very sorry," the statement said.

