Hima, Gopichand flag off PSPB marathon

Sprinter Hima Das and badminton's chief national coach Pullela Gopichand on Sunday flagged off the PSPB International Half Marathon 'Petro Run' here. The fourth edition of the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board event was flagged off in the presence of PSPB chairman M M Kutty, president Sanjiv Singh and Indian Oil sportspersons Padmini Rout, M Poovamma, Swapna Burman, Ameya Malik, Jauna Murmur, Suresh Kumar, Laxman Rawat, S K Uthappa and Kajal Kumari.

Hima said, "I am happy to be part of Fit India movement by flagging off the Petro Run Delhi. I request everyone to actively participate in this movement started by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and make it a big success. "As it will not only help us to stay healthy individually but also make our country fitter, healthier and free from diseases. So everyone please participate in the Fit India movement by at least spending one hour on your fitness and contribute for making better India."

The event carried a prize money of Rs 42 lakh, with 119 prizes under various categories for both men and women. "It is an electrifying environment here. I am overwhelmed to witness this level of participation at the Petro Run. It is a privilege to be associated with PSPB and Indian Oil. Kudos to the organizers and best wishes to runners," said Gopichand while flagging off the 10kms run.

