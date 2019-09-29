Sandhu 37th, Gangjee 50th in Japan

India's Ajeetesh Sandhu and Rahil Gangjee, who had an opportunity to finish in Top-10 at one point of the Panasonic Open Golf Championship, ended way down in tied 37th and tied 50th here on Sunday. Sandhu shot 75 with two bogeys and a birdie on front nine and two bogeys, one birdie and a double bogey on back nine. Gangjee had three bogeys and one birdie on front nine and four birdies, one bogey and one double on back nine.

Viraj Madappa (75) was tied 68th. Japan's Toshinori Muto collected his first Asian Tour title in style after closing with a second straight seven-under-par 64 to win by four shots.

The 41-year-old Muto halted a winless streak of four years after firing eight birdies against a bogey to cap a winning total of 21-under-par 263, setting a record lowest 72-hole score in the tournament that is celebrating its 10th edition this week. Shugo Imahira, who entered the week as the second highest-ranked Japanese on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), came in runner-up after closing with three straight birdies for a 67. Home favourite Ryo Ishikawa carded a commendable 66 to finish one shot back in third.

Asian Tour Order of Merit leader Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand battled to a 71 to finish in fourth place on 271. The result was enough to help him win the second edition of the Panasonic Swing series with 3,021 points and take home a top bonus prize of USD 70,000.

