Bills RB Gore is fourth to rush for 15K yards

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore is the fourth player in NFL history to rush for 15,000 yards. With a 41-yard gain up the middle late in the second quarter Sunday against the visiting New England Patriots, Gore joined Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (18,355 yards), Walter Payton (16,726) and Barry Sanders (15,269).

Gore, 36, is in his first season with Buffalo and 15th in the NFL. He entered Sunday's game at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y., with 14,912 rushing yards and 79 touchdowns with the Bills, Miami Dolphins (2018), Indianapolis Colts (2015-17) and San Francisco 49ers (2005-14).

A five-time Pro Bowl selection and nine-time 1,000-yard rusher, Gore entered the league as the 49ers' third-round pick out of Miami in 2005.

