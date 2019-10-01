Broncos OLB Chubb out for season with torn ACL

Denver Broncos' outside linebacker Bradley Chubb suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and will miss the remainder of the season, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter. A source for the Denver Post confirmed the ESPN report.

Chubb, 23, was the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft out of NC State. He left the game twice on Sunday, first due to an apparent cramp and then again when his knee locked up while engaging with a Jaguars offensive lineman. Chubb, who had 12 sacks and 60 tackles last year, posted his first sack of this season against Jacksonville. He had played all four regular-season games and three preseason games this year for Denver, recording 21 tackles (16 solo).

Without Chubb, the Broncos will likely to look to rookies Malik Reed and Justin Hollins to fill the spot opposite Von Miller. The Broncos are 0-4 this season and next face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

