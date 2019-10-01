Rugby-Yato returns as Fiji name team for Georgia

Peceli Yato returns to the side after missing Fiji's defeat to Uruguay with a concussion as the Pacific islanders made 11 changes for Thursday's World Cup game against Georgia. Yato had to leave the field early in their Pool D opener against Australia after a collision with Wallabies wing Reece Hodge, who was later handed a three-game ban for the no-arms tackle that caught the Fijian flanker in the head.

Yato will be making only his third test start at number eight when he lines up alongside skipper Dominiko Waqaniburotu and Semi Kunatani in the back row. Only Manasa Saulo, Leone Nakarawa, Waqaniburotu and Semi Radradra have been retained following the 30-27 defeat to Uruguay.

Team: 15-Kini Murimurivalu, 14-Josua Tuisova, 13-Waisea Nayacalevu, 12-Lepani Botia, 11-Semi Radradra, 10-Ben Volavola, 9-Frank Lomani, 8-Peceli Yato, 7-Semi Kunatani, 6-Dominiko Waqaniburotu (captain), 5-Leone Nakarawa, 4-Tevita Cavubati, 3-Manasa Saulo, 2-Samuel Matavesi, 1-Campese Ma'afu Replacements: 16-Tuvere Vugakoto, 17-Eroni Mawi, 18-Peni Ravai, 19-Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, 20-Viliame Mata, 21-Nikola Matawalu, 22-Jale Vatubua, 23-Josh Matavesi

