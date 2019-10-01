Jurgen Klopp uncertain of Joel Matip's availability for Red Bull Salzburg clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is uncertain over Joel Matip's participation in the club's clash against Red Bull Salzburg. Klopp confirmed that Matip sustained an injury during the Sheffield United match on September 28.

"In a good mood, good spirits, but we have to wait a little bit to give a final answer about fitness. Joel Matip obviously got a slight knock at Sheffield, we have to see how exactly it will be," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. Klopp also confirmed that Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker are still recovering, meaning they won't feature in the match.

"Apart from that, everybody should be fine. Of course, we have the players who weren't available last week - that means Shaq is still out; Alisson is very close but for sure not for tomorrow. I think that's it pretty much," he said. Liverpool will compete against Red Bull Salzburg in Champions League on October 3 (local time). (ANI)

