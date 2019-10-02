REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

ATHLETICS-DOPING/ Leading coach Salazar gets four-year ban for doping violations

DOHA - American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world's top distance runners including British multiple Olympic and world champion Mo Farah, has been banned for four years for doping violations. RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/DROPGOALS

Drop goals provide vital scoring outlet for World Cup hopefuls SHIZUOKA, Japan - The drop goal is by far the rarest form of scoring in rugby, but it has a rich history at the World Cup - including deciding two finals - and looks to be making a comeback again in Japan this year as a weapon to unlock tight contests.

GOLF-RYDERCUP/ European Ryder Cup captain Harrington favours neutral course setups

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington said on Tuesday he would prefer neutral course setups for the biennial event to reduce the home team's advantage. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-BGN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Bologna Juventus host Bologna in a Serie A match.

1 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RSB-OLY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Red Star Belgrade v Olympiacos Red Star Belgrade are at home to Olympiakos Piraeus in a Champions League Group B clash.

1 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LMO-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Lokomotiv Moscow v Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid visit Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League.

1 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-B04/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Juventus v Bayer Leverkusen. 1 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-RIV-BOJ/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Copa Libertadores - River Plate v Boca Juniors

River Plate face Boca Juniors in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final in Buenos Aires. 1 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GNK-NAP/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Genk v Napoli

Genk were badly bruised in their Champions League opener and will be unfancied against Napoli, who beat holders Liverpool in their last group game. 2 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ARG/PREVIEW (PIX)

Rugby Union - World Cup -England's Tuilagi determined to enjoy the World Cup while he can When your very name was inspired by the Rugby World Cup, you are perhaps bound to place a major importance on the tournament and England's Manu Tuilagu is determined to show his very best form in what he thinks will be his final crack at it.

2 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-URY/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia name team for Uruguay clash Following their crushing loss to Wales, Australia coach Michael Cheika names team to face Uruguay in Pool D.

2 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France v United States France play the United States in their Rugby World Cup Pool C game in Fukuoka. 2 Oct 03:45 ET / 07:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-CAN/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v Canada

World champions New Zealand play Canada in their Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Oita. 2 Oct 06:15 ET / 10:15 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-RUS/ (PIX) Interview-Russia's Irish connection plot a bigger upset

Interview with Russia captain Vasily Artemyev, who learned his trade at the storied Irish rugby school that produced the likes of Brian O'Driscoll and The Bears' assistant coach, Irishman Mark McDermott, who player for both Leinster and Munster in the 1990s. 2 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-TOKYO/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Japan Open Action from day three of the Japan Open - an ATP 500 event in Tokyo.

2 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT TENNIS-BEIJING/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - China Open Action from day three of the China Open - an ATP 500 event in Beijing.

2 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT TENNIS-BEIJING/

Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - China Open The WTA hosts a Premier Mandatory tournament in Beijing.

2 Oct CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ZAF/ Cricket - India v South Africa - First test

India and South Africa meet in the first of the three-test series in Visakhapatnam. 2 Oct

GYMNASTICS GYMNASTICS-WORLD/

Preview of the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Overall preview of the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

2 Oct OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV) International Olympic Committee holds two-day Executive Board Meeting

The Executive Board is scheduled to receive reports from the organising committees of the upcoming Olympic Games and various IOC commissions, as well as updates on the activities of the IOC administration. 2 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

ATHLETICS ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX) (TV)

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 Day six of the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

2 Oct 09:35 ET / 13:35 GMT ESPORTS

ESPORTS-F1/ (TV) Esports - First live show of F1 ESports Pro Series

Esport stars take part in second round of Formula One's Pro Series. 2 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

NATIONAL COLLEGIATE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION FOOTBALL FOOTBALL-NCAAF

CFB Week 5: Top 25 previews - Field Level Media Previews of the week ahead in Top 25 action.

23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT This week’s games:

Utah State at No. 5 LSU Purdue at No. 12 Penn State

No. 14 Iowa at No. 20 Michigan Kent State at No. 8 Wisconsin

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas No. 21 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

No. 11 Texas at West Virginia No. 7 Auburn at No. 10 Florida

Bowling Green at No. 9 Notre Dame No. 3 Georgia at Tennessee

Tulsa at No. 24 SMU No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State

California at No. 13 Oregon No. 15 Washington at Stanford

No. 16 Boise State at UNLV MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-MIL NL Wildcard: Nationals, Brewers fight for playoff spot - Field Level Media

The Los Angeles Dodgers wait in the wings for the winner of Tuesday’s National League Wildcard game between the Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers. 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-OAK-TB Preview: A’s, Rays meet in No. 163 - Field Level Media

Oakland is set to host the American League Wildcard game for a chance to advance to the division series. The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Athletics on Thursday. 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

