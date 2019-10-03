Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round eight of the Premier League on Oct. 5-6 (games at 1400 GMT unless stated): Saturday, Oct. 5

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (1130) *Brighton have not beaten Tottenham in four Premier League meetings, losing three matches.

*They last beat Tottenham in the top flight in April 1983. *Graham Potter's Brighton have not won in the league since beating Watford 3-0 on the opening day (D3 L3) and sit 16th.

*Tottenham come into the game having lost 7-2 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League -- their heaviest home defeat in Europe. *Mauricio Pochettino's side are sixth with 11 points, having won three out of their seven games (D2 L2).

Burnley v Everton *None of the previous Premier League meetings between the teams have ended in a draw, with Burnley winning four including three at home.

*Everton hammered Burnley 5-1 at Turf Moor last season and can seal consecutive league wins at Burnley for the first time since March 1970. *Marco Silva's 15th-placed Everton are looking to end a run of three straight league defeats.

*Burnley's Chris Wood will look to score in three straight top flight matches for the first time since March 2018. *Sean Dyche's Burnley are unbeaten in three matches since losing 3-0 to leaders Liverpool in August (W1 D2).

Liverpool v Leicester City *Liverpool have won 13 of their 26 Premier League games with Leicester, including three of the last five (D1 L1).

*Juergen Klopp's Liverpool have won their last 16 Premier League matches and can close in on Manchester City's record of 18 wins. *Leaders Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 43 league games at Anfield (W33 D10).

*Leicester have won 31 points since manager Brendan Rodgers' first game in March. Only Manchester City (46) and Liverpool (49) have more in that period. *Leicester's Jamie Vardy has seven league goals against Liverpool, behind only Andy Cole (11) and Thierry Henry (8).

Norwich City v Aston Villa *The two teams have met 16 times in the Premier League, with Villa winning 2-0 in their most recent top flight clash in 2016.

*However, Villa have lost their last three matches against Norwich in the second-tier Championship. *Norwich have lost only one of 13 league matches at Carrow Road this year (W9 D3).

*Norwich's Teemu Pukki has scored five goals and provided the assist for two more in three home games. *Villa are 18th in the table with five points while fellow promoted side Norwich are a point and a place above them.

Watford v Sheffield United *Watford are looking for their first Premier League win over the Blades in their third meeting (L2).

*Sheffield beat Watford by identical 1-0 scorelines in the 2006-07 season. *Winless Watford have lost five of their seven league games this season to sit bottom of the table.

*Watford have conceded 20 goals this season, 10 of which have been in their last two games. *The Blades, who are 12th, are unbeaten away from home this season (W1 D2).

West Ham United v Crystal Palace (1630) *West Ham are unbeaten in their last eight league games against Palace since suffering a 3-1 defeat in February 2015.

*Following their defeat on the opening weekend against Manchester City, West Ham are unbeaten in their last six league matches. *West Ham have won their last three home London derbies in the league.

*Palace manager Roy Hodgson has never won away at West Ham in the Premier League in six attempts. *West Ham left back Aaron Cresswell has scored in each of his last two league matches.

Sunday, Oct. 6 Arsenal v Bournemouth (1300)

*Arsenal have won all five of their home matches against Bournemouth in all competitions. *Eddie Howe's Bournemouth have taken only four points from eight league matches against Arsenal.

*Bournemouth have lost their last three league matches in London, conceding five goals in every game. *Bournemouth's Callum Wilson is looking to score in five consecutive league games for the first time since March 2014 when he was at Coventry.

*Bukayo Saka has registered four goal involvements in three starts for Arsenal in all competitions this season (one goal, three assists). Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1300)

*City are unbeaten in all five home Premier League matches against Wolves, winning each of the last four. *Wolves have claimed just one win in their last 10 away league matches, beating Watford 2-1 in April.

*Riyad Mahrez has scored a direct free kick in his last two Premier League matches for City. *City's Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for Sunday's clash due to a groin injury.

*Wolves have been shown a red card in their last two away league games. Southampton v Chelsea (1300)

*Southampton have won two of their last 20 league meetings with Chelsea and are winless in the last seven. *Ralph Hasenhuettl's Southampton have claimed one point at home in the league this season.

*After English players had scored their first 11 league goals this season, Chelsea's last three have been netted by a Frenchman (N'Golo Kante), an Italian (Jorginho) and a Brazilian (Willian). *Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has recorded five goals and one assist in his last five appearances against Southampton in all competitions.

*Willian scored his first goal in 17 league appearances in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. Newcastle United v Manchester United (1530)

*Manchester United's haul of nine points after seven games is their worst tally at this stage of a top-flight season since 1989-90 (seven points). *Manchester United have won 49 points from their 28 Premier League games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - two fewer than they won in their final 28 games under Jose Mourinho.

*Newcastle have won three of their last 31 league matches against Manchester United, losing both matches during the 2018-19 campaign. *Manchester United are winless in their last seven away league games.

*Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has failed to score from open play since his goal against Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season.

Also Read: Liverpool win ugly to romp clear in Premier League as Kane saves Spurs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)