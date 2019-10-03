Olympic medallist Carmelita Jeter becomes ADHM's international event ambassador

Olympic medallist American sprinter Carmelita Jeter was on Thursday named as the international event ambassador for the 15th edition of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) scheduled to be held here on October 20. Jeter holds the record for the second-fastest timing in women's 100m dash (10.64 seconds) behind Florence Griffith-Joyner. Griffith-Joyner passed away on September 1998.

The 39-year-old Jeter became the fastest woman alive when she won the 100m race at the Shanghai Golden Grand Prix in 2009. The sprinter has three Olympic medals -- gold in 4x100m relay, silver in the 100m event and bronze in the 200m event at the 2012 London Games.

Jeter is mighty excited to be associated with the ADHM 2019, which over the years has championed the running movement in India. "It's an honor for me to be a part of this most prestigious half marathon, as its event ambassador. Running is the best form of exercise, as it boosts one's mind and body," Jeter said in a statement.

"It's amazing to see amateurs focus on running technique and train with passion, for a fitter lifestyle. I look forward to the complete experience and I am eager to watch runners go beyond their personal limitations." Apart from the Olympic medals, Jeter has won three golds at the World Championships and two golds at the World Athletics Final meets.

The sprinter has also clinched a silver at the World Championships, World Indoor Championships and World Relay Championships. Jeter has three World Championships bronze medals to her name as well.

Talking about Jeter's association with this year's ADHM as the event ambassador, Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International said, "Every year, we have the honour of having legendary athletes as the international event ambassador. "This year is special to us as we celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Delhi Half Marathon and it is a matter of pride for us, to have the fastest woman alive join in the celebrations," he said.

"Carmelita Jeter is both an achiever and a huge inspiration. We are elated to have her on board for ADHM 2019, to inspire our ever-growing number of participants." After an illustrious career, Jeter retired from track and field in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)